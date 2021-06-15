-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($3.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $268.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 729,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $14,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

