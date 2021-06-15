$0.79 EPS Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.78. Entegris posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,529,539 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Entegris by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Entegris by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.67. 711,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,465. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Entegris has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.