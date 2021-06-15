$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

