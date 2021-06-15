$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.49. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $100.59. 120,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $101.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.