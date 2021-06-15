$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 32,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,487. KBR has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

