10,000 Shares in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. POSCO has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

