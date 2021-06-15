101,000 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVSAU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,244,000.

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

