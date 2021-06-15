111 (NASDAQ:YI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

111 (NASDAQ:YI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.68 million-470.10 million.

NASDAQ YI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 325,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,825. 111 has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $787.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.84.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. The company had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of 111 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

