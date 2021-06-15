1,296 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 996,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,901,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $302.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.51 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

