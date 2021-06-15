130,392 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,044,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 68,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

