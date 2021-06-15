$139.21 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post $139.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.70 million and the highest is $158.94 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $536.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $581.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $663.66 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $734.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.48. 30,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,902. The stock has a market cap of $338.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

