$14.28 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $14.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.74 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. First Community posted sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.10. 28,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.73. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

