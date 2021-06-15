$14.28 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $14.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.74 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. First Community posted sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.10. 28,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.73. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.