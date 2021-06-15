1,597 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $336.07. The company had a trading volume of 404,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.93. The firm has a market cap of $952.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.