$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,686 shares of company stock worth $2,229,344. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MasTec by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

