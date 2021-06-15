$202.80 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post $202.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.60 million and the highest is $206.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $207.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $809.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $815.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,839. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

