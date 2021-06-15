2,147 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,934,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

LOPE stock opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

