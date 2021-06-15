21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-227.42 million.

VNET stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 2,551,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,519. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.23. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

