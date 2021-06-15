$237.24 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce sales of $237.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.10 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $953,578.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,621 shares of company stock worth $5,574,328 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. 205,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,691. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.43.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

