245,705 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 245,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
