245,705 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 245,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

