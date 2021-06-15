2,500 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after buying an additional 157,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $835.94.

Shares of EQIX traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $814.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,639. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $729.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

