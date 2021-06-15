28,039 Shares in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of NYSE LND opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

