295,700 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 295,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,000. Playtika accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion and a PE ratio of 108.33. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

