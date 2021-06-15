2key.network Price Tops $0.0288 on Exchanges (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. 2key.network has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $177,646.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.00767271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00083866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.76 or 0.07794775 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 75,902,348 coins. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.