30,000 Shares in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Purchased by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sonic Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,293. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

