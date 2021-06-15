36,715 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND remained flat at $$53.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.87. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

