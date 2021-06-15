$370.80 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report $370.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $478.20 million. Novavax reported sales of $35.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 943.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.28 million to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total value of $2,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,757 shares of company stock worth $9,344,438. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $121,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $42,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

