3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Reduced by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $201.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.87. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.