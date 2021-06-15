4,000 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Ark Global Emerging Companies LP

Ark Global Emerging Companies LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.3% of Ark Global Emerging Companies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,921. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.