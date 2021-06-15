$429.27 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post sales of $429.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.50 million and the highest is $446.13 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $373.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. Roth Capital raised their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,355 shares of company stock worth $9,814,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $3,373,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 521,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

