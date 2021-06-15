$446.69 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report sales of $446.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.53 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

The Aaron’s stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,629. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

