4,678 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WestRock stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

