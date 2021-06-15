$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post $5.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $248.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.26. Cummins has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

