50,575 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Bought by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

