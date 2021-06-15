5,470 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $22,321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 325,263 shares during the period.
EYE opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.09.
In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYE. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
