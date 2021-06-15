5,470 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $22,321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 325,263 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.09.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYE. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.