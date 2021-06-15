$548.04 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $548.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $554.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.05 million. LHC Group posted sales of $487.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

