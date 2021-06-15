57,536 Shares in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Purchased by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

OCUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

OCUP stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37. Research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

