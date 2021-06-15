$75.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post $75.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.59 million and the lowest is $75.50 million. Ambarella posted sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $300.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $348.98 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $377.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. 3,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

