82,002 Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Purchased by WBI Investments

WBI Investments purchased a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 82,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

