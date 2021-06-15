8,613 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.