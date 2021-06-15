8,999 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $169.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,138. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

