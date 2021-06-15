9,262 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

