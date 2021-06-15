93,469 Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $485.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.