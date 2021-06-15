938 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 105,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 120,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $223.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

