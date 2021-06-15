A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in A.H. Belo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

Shares of NYSE AHC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. 255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81. A.H. Belo has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.