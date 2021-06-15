A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 13th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $661,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $53,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

