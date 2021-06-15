ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ABB by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 129.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

