Abitshadow Token (ABST) Price Up 92.9% Over Last Week

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 71.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Abitshadow Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded 92.9% higher against the dollar. Abitshadow Token has a total market capitalization of $23,629.11 and $5.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00156614 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00184163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.44 or 0.01032960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,967.70 or 1.00100688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com . Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abitshadow Token Coin Trading

