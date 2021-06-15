Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 298.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.