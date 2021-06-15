Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174,354 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

GE opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 684.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

