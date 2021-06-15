Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 212.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

